Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,030 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

