Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.50

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 15442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

