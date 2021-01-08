SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,928. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

