SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.01 and last traded at $72.84. 378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.