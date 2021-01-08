SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Shares Up 2.2%

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.32. Approximately 2,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48.

