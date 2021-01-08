SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

