SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.73

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 84859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Natixis grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,675,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

