SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $33.93. 12,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 75,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INKM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

