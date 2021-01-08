Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014387 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007049 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002482 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

