Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.89.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $81.70.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,213,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

