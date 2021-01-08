Sphere (SPHR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,075.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $2,075.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,213.41 or 0.99478777 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001962 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00049724 BTC.

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

