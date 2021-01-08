Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of SAVE opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 151,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after buying an additional 202,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 614,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

