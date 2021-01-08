Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $482.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.14. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $390.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $69,124.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,408.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $147,119.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,568 shares of company stock worth $505,650 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

