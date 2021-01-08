SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.