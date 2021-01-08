Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $300.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. 140166 boosted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CSFB upped their target price on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $239.48 on Wednesday. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $243.38. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 386.26 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock worth $252,232,783. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

