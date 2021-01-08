SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) Trading Up 53.3%

SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI)’s share price was up 53.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 121,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 24,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

About SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI)

SRHI Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. The company operates through the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. Its principal asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

