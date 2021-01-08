Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Up to $45.03

Shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $47.95. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 36,645 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £40.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.44.

About Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.