Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $210,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

