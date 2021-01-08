Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STWD. BidaskClub upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 141.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.