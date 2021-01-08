State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.74 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,907.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $31.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,271.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,570. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,288.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,841.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.