State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $52.37 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $52,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

NYSE HD traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $267.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.96 and its 200 day moving average is $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

