State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $86.26 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,809.25.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $5.14 on Friday, reaching $1,792.39. The company had a trading volume of 69,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,765. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,765.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,600.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

