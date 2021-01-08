State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 262 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.29. 42,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,740. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.