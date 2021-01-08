State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,338 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $918,039,000 after purchasing an additional 414,962 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $70,609,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Visa by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $417.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.01. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

