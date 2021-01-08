State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,367 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,367 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. First American Bank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,377. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average of $145.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

