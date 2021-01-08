State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,042 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,685,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $1,772,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $444.59. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

