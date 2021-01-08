State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 39,343 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after acquiring an additional 626,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.09. 291,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,478. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

