State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,320 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,890,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

