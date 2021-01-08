Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0841

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $12,521.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,181,371 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.