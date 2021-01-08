Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Up 10.1%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 467,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 438,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Steel Connect by 445,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Steel Connect by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 238,020 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Steel Connect by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,900 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

