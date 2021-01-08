Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to $30.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

STZHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stelco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stelco from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STZHF opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.