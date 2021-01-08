Stephen Davis Sells 3,484 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.13. 1,046,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

