StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,837,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,822,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,617,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,742,000.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

