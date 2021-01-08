Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after buying an additional 326,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

