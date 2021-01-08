STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.06 ($38.90).

EPA STM opened at €32.40 ($38.12) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.21 and its 200-day moving average is €27.34. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

