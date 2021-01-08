Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Digital Ally Call Options (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 68,806 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,260% compared to the average daily volume of 5,059 call options.

DGLY stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Digital Ally has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.

In related news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the third quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

