Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,527 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,553% compared to the typical volume of 516 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $29.24 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

