Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Call Options (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,711% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

