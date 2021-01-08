Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of 3D Systems Call Options (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 17,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 6,152 call options.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 177,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 183,424 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

