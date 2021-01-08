Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,001 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12,404% compared to the typical daily volume of 24 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $925,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADCT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 6,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,451. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

