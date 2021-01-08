Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,228% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

In other ENGlobal news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 million, a P/E ratio of 170.06 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

