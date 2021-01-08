StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Trading 8.3% Higher

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.87. 598,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 329,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded StoneMor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneMor in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in StoneMor by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 190,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in StoneMor by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

