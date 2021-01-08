Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE SRI opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $861.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.57. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $649,539. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

