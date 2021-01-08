Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.37. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

