Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

