STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $63,009.13 and $10.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,645.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.81 or 0.02944529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00418386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.49 or 0.01071435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00350226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00170830 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009431 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

