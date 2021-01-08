Stratis Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.77 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $47.59 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001259 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000211 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022880 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

