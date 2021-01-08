Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Trading 7.7% Higher

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.66. 562,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 335,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $210.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,377 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 65.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 325,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 128,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

