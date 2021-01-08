Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s stock price rose 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $77.92. Approximately 1,211,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 653,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

Several research firms have commented on RGR. BidaskClub upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,277 shares of company stock worth $828,682 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 335.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

