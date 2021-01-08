Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.93. 27,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $83,381.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,277 shares of company stock valued at $828,682. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

